2021 NI car sales stuck in slow lane as supply issues drag on

Only 36,616 new cars registered in NI last year with Hyundai Tuscon most popular

The Hyundai Tucson was the top selling care here

Northern Ireland’s car sales climbed by just 1% last year to hit 36,616, as supply issues ensured that the industry’s pandemic recovery remained stuck in the slow lane.

Just 1,264 new cars were registered here during December, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

That was a fall of 26% compared to the 1,716 sold during December 2020 and the steepest monthly decline of the devolved nations. UK-wide, there were 108,410 new cars sold in total.

The global motor trade has been hit by a shortage of semi-conductors, a component of microchips used in car technology.

Across 2021, the Hyundai Tucson was the most popular new car in Northern Ireland, with 958 sold.

The top five for 2021 was completed by the Volkswagen Golf, the Ford Focus, Volkswagen T-Roc and Nissan Qashqai, in descending order.

Graeme Maclaughlin, relationship director at Barclays Northern Ireland, said: “The festive season is usually quiet for car dealers, and the last month of 2021 stayed true to this reputation.

“Most of the registrations that did get put through in December were likely sorted in the weeks before, whilst the 108,410 cars that did get registered were even fewer than in recent years: 132,000 in 2020, and 149,000 in 2019.”

Northern Ireland’s year on year growth of 1% was stronger than England’s 0.6% increase, although it was dwarfed by an 8% jump in sales in Scotland. New car registrations in Wales had slumped by 4%.

The shortage of semi-conductors for microchips was a result of the shutdown of much motor manufacturing at the outset of the pandemic in 2020.

The shortage led to paused production on certain vehicles and increased costs to obtain microchips, which is still having an impact on the supply of new cars.

Mr Maclaughlin said: “Looking at 2021 as a whole, the single largest issue that defined the pattern of vehicle registrations is clear: supply issues.

“Dealers simply haven’t had the new cars available to meet consumer demand, and this has impacted registrations across the board.

“The ongoing and evolving impacts of Covid-19, alongside growing inflationary pressures, are also concerning for many dealers.

“Consumer confidence was strong for most of 2021, but there are signs it started to wane in December. If this trend continues over the next year, it might impact on the number of people willing to commit to ‘big-ticket’ purchases.”

During 2021, prices of second-hand vehicles climbed due to the shortage of available new cars.

In many cases, motorists unwilling to wait for delivery of a new vehicle have opted instead for a nearly-new car, which has pushed up prices.

Some used models are even reported to have sold for more than the list price of a new one.

UK-wide, just under 1.65 million new cars were registered in 2021, compared with 1.63 million the previous year.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said it was a “bleak picture” and “not what we’d hoped for”.

He blamed the sector’s failure to mount a stronger recovery from 2020 — its worst year since 1992 — on the global shortage of semi-conductors and the impact of the pandemic.

“The first half of the year was in lockdown and, despite online click and collect, and the industry really stepping up to deliver that, it was still a tough start to the year,” he said.

He added that things “didn’t improve significantly” in the latter six months “because of shortages in terms of supply”.

“We think demand is still there,” he continued.

“Demand is still strong. The challenge is, how do you maximise your ability to supply customers when the supply of vehicles is so heavily challenged coming out of factories?”

The Vauxhall Corsa topped the ranking of new car registrations in the UK in 2021, followed by the Tesla Model 3, Mini and Mercedes-Benz A-class.

Diesel vehicle registrations were down 48% year on year, while petrol vehicles fell 16%.

But it was the best year on record for plug-in cars, both battery electrics and plug-in hybrids, with just over 305,000 registered.