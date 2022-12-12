2023 to be ‘very challenging’ as private sector ends the year in a weakened state, says report

Business activity here declined for the seventh month in a row in November with the private sector reaching the end of the year in a weakened state, according to a new report.

The Ulster Bank purchasing managers’ index said rising prices and the wider economic slowdown had led to reductions in output and new orders.

Output declined in the manufacturing, construction and services sectors, although sales had picked up for retailers.

But overall, good cheer was in short supply as firms felt pessimistic about the year ahead and the risk of an economic downturn. However, there was evidence that inflation was softening, as input costs and selling prices had risen at the weakest rates for 21 months.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, said: “Once again, all 12 UK regions witnessed a decline in private sector activity in November. Northern Ireland notched up its seventh successive monthly fall in output, albeit the pace of decline slowed.

“More concerning, though, was that the pace of contraction in new orders was more marked, with all four sectors experiencing weakening demand. It may seem surprising to see a rebound in retail activity, but the rise in sales is coming off the back of months of declines.

“There is also perhaps an element of consumers enjoying a last hurrah for Christmas ahead of a challenging 2023.”

He added there was no illusion among some sectors that tough times may lie ahead, though others were more upbeat.

“When we examine the outlook, retailers are expecting their sales to be lower in 12 months.

“The opposite was the case for manufacturing, which experienced a sharp reduction in both output and orders during November, but manufacturers are optimistic about the outlook.

“This perhaps reflects the nature of the current recession with households and consumer sensitive businesses likely to experience a longer and deeper downturn than global exporters.”

He said that a 20-month period of employment growth was a source of positivity, although November had brought a slowdown largely due to falling staffing levels in services and manufacturing.

Mr Ramsey said: “Ongoing difficulties recruiting suitable staff remains a factor rather than falling demand alone.

“That dynamic will likely continue into 2023, with firms continuing to suffer from skills shortages, however falling demand will increasingly come to the fore. Overall, the local private sector is coming to the end of 2022 in a weakened state, with 2023 likely to be a very challenging year.”

Mr Ramsey noted that easing of inflationary pressures was likely to continue, helped by falling energy prices, while less supply chain disruption would also bring a positive.

Last week, a CBI forecast said the UK’s economy is on course to shrink 0.4% next year as inflation remains high.

CBI director general Tony Danker said: “Britain is in stagflation with rocketing inflation, negative growth, falling productivity and business investment. Firms see potential growth opportunities but... headwinds are causing them to pause investing in 2023.”