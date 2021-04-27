2,100 jobs lost in NI hotel sector with earnings down by 90%

Hotels in Northern Ireland had their worst performance on record last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic with 2,100 jobs lost in the sector, a survey has said.

Earnings for hotels were down 90% on 2019, the annual hotel survey from ASM Chartered Accountants said, with revenue from accommodation sales down nearly two-thirds.

During periods when hotels could trade, Northern Ireland visitors accounted for 70% of trade, with guests from the Republic making up 20%.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, hotels across the region were open for an average of 230 days over the year — though venues in Londonderry were even worse off, and traded for just 195 days.

Demand for hotel bedrooms was the lowest for decades, with average occupancy reaching only 30% compared to nearly 80% the year before. In total, hotels had lost out on 1,670,000 room bookings.

Nonetheless, the average rate paid for a room net of Vat was fairly steady at £96.97, compared to £100.89 the year before.

And while the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme had helped retain some roles, the number of full-time equivalent staff fell by 2,100, or 29%.

The survey also found that hotels spent an average of £18,775 on safety measures following the pandemic.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) cost £2,200 per hotel every month while each lockdown had cost the average hotel around £4,600 in wasted stock.

Michael Williamson, director of consulting at ASM Chartered Accountants, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the industry are for those that have lost loved ones or who have contracted Covid-19, but the devastating impact of coronavirus on wider society means that we have all been directly affected in one way or another.

“Non-essential retail, tourism, close contact services and others have been especially hard hit and we have all been blindsided by this global pandemic.

“Even in early 2020, there was confidence that tourism would set another new benchmark for Northern Ireland and that the near £0.5bn of investment in hotel stock during the preceding six years would prove to have been very timely. That all changed literally overnight with businesses having to close.”

He said a 56% decline in income including grants had been coupled with a 90% fall in earnings, which amounted to a “hammer blow” to the industry.

Adrian Patton, director at ASM, said government measures such as grants, a rates holiday, the CJRS and Vat reduction had helped prevent an even worse impact on the industry.

He added: “Unfortunately, 2021 will be another difficult year for the industry. Assuming hotels can re-open on May 24 and there are no further periods of closure, then the number of trading days available in the year is less than in 2020 and with loans and other liabilities due for repayment, those businesses will be under a high level of pressure, therefore, the industry will need further support. Having made the point, re-opening gives them a chance to fight back and start making headway.”

Mr Williamson said he expected this year’s breakdown of guests between Northern Ireland and the Republic to follow a similar pattern to last year.

“Hoteliers over the past few days confirm that bookings from the all-island market are brisk. So, the short-term prospects in terms of demand bounce back are positive even though international visitors are some way off and events hosted at hotels will remain under some level of restriction for a period of time. We also expect that recruitment will ramp up over the coming weeks and I hope that most, if not all, of the jobs lost throughout 2020 can be recovered quickly.”

Janice Gault, chief executive of the NI Hotels Federation, said some venues would be in a position to open for outdoor dining and drinking from Friday but the rest were hopeful that the indicative date of May 24 for full reopening would be kept.

She added: “Undoubtedly, there will be challenges ahead but, what there is no doubt about, is the tenacity and commitment of Northern Ireland’s hoteliers as we move into this next phase. Everyone is aware of the responsibilities that rest on our collective shoulders to adhere to best practice.”