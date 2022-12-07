£229m deal for anti-tank weapons to safeguard Thales jobs in east Belfast

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a visit to Thales in east Belfast in May. A new deal with Saab for the assembly of NLAs will protect jobs at the site

Thousands of new anti-tank weapons will be assembled by Thales in east Belfast and delivered to the British Army as part of a £229m deal, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has an agreement with Swedish manufacturer Saab for the next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW) systems, which are assembled at the east Belfast site of weapons manufacturer Thales.

The contract will safeguard jobs at Thales, where about 650 people are employed.

The UK has provided thousands of NLAWs to Ukraine to support its defence against Russia’s invasion.

With NLAW, a single soldier can take out a heavily protected modern main battle tank from 20 to 800 metres.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “These next generation light anti-tank weapons have played a decisive role in supporting Ukraine’s army to drive back Russia’s illegal invading forces.

“Working with our first-class industry partners, we are continuing to fulfil our commitment to NATO by ensuring our armed forces will receive a steady supply of these weapons over the coming years, whilst supporting UK jobs across the length and breadth of the country.”

Secured through the MoD’s procurement arm, the agreement will involve several thousand units delivered to UK armed forces across 2024 to 2026, with around 500 to be delivered next year in a separate process.

NLAW is a shoulder-launched missile system that attacks a tank from above. According to the MoD, it combines the simplicity of light anti-armour weapons with the advantages of heavy, crew-operated guided missile systems”.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I am delighted to see further government funding and contracts awarded to one of Northern Ireland’s leading engineering companies.

“As well as supporting growth in Thales workforce, government contracts are helping to attract investment to the region, strengthening Northern Ireland’s economy during a time of significant challenges for public finances and cost of living.”