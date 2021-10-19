£25m boost: Tech firm goes for growth

Northern Ireland tech company IRP Commerce has invested nearly £25m in new e-commerce trading software which it says could spur its fastest-ever growth.

IRP Commerce, which provides a platform for selling online, said IRP Commerce Cloud Version 8 will enable online firms to make decisions in real-time. And it said that will help users boost sales and profits and get ahead of the competition.

The firm said the launch at its base in Titanic Quarter is a watershed in its 20-year history, as the software could be a catalyst for its fastest-growth ever.

IRP has helped transact over £1.2bn in e-commerce sales across 170 countries, working with 60 retailers in the UK and Ireland. Clients include jewellery firm Argento and fashion brands DV8 and Magee 1866.

Daniel Loughlin, IRP Commerce founder and chief executive, said: “With the launch of IRP Commerce Version 8 we are moving into a new era where the future of e-commerce is trading in real-time.”