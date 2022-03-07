£270k investment by Belfast optician will boost the battle against glaucoma

A Belfast optician has invested £270,000 to pioneer treatment in detecting early stage glaucoma — the leading cause of preventable blindness in older people.

Geoff McConville Opticians has welcomed Professor of Ophthalmology Colin Willoughby and specialist optometrist Cliodhna McGrady onboard, as well as purchasing the first Japanese Kowa 3D camera in Ireland.

The announcement during World Glaucoma Week makes the business a centre of excellence for glaucoma detection.

It can affect people of all ages, but is most common in 70-80 age bracket.

At least half of people affected aren’t diagnosed before irreversible damage occurs.

The new camera will create detailed stereoscopic 3D images to greatly enhance diagnosis of sight conditions.

Professor Willoughby, who works at Ulster University and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, where he practises in cataract surgery and glaucoma, has joined to bolster the fight against the condition here.

He will see patients once a month by appointment or referral.

He said: “I am delighted to join the team at Geoff McConville and look forward to supporting patients with glaucoma with the assistance of some of the amazing technology Geoff has invested in.

“This level of equipment coupled with staff expertise makes this practice one of the most sophisticated in Northern Ireland.”

Ms McGrady, an Ulster University graduate, added: “It is a pleasure to join the team at Geoff McConville’s and I look forward to playing a role in the early detection of glaucoma here and supporting the diagnosis and care of many other eye conditions.

“It’s apt that my appointment at the practice comes just as our sector marks World Glaucoma Week — a unique initiative that puts a spotlight on glaucoma as the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide.

“The prompt diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma can prevent needless vision impairment.

“Our aim as a practice with the most advanced technology is to catch glaucoma earlier than ever, and I am honoured to be part of that drive.”

Geoff, who now also offers virtual triaging for clients, is one of the leading local opticians, having innovated and invested during the pandemic to allow patients access to a range of tests and treatments that can be forwarded straight to eye surgeons where necessary.

He said: “Health service waiting lists are growing longer and longer and as a result many people are missing out on timely diagnoses, so it was important for us to be able to accommodate that demand for quicker testing, especially for a condition like glaucoma that can be prevented when caught early.

“We aspire to offer the best in practice for our clients to ensure their vision is the best it can be.”