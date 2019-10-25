30 new jobs as major car dealership opens restaurant in Belfast

A new 80-seat cafe and restaurant is opening in south Belfast, with the creation of 30 jobs.

Northern Ireland's largest car retailer Charles Hurst Group, is behind the eatery, which will open later this month following a £300,000 investment.

The new BOLT eatery has awarded Hospitality Belfast, a joint venture between Mount Charles and Yellow Door, the contract to run the new facility.

The distinctive New York-style cafe - complete with high ceilings, steel beams and exposed brickwork - will cater for customers and visitors, as well as almost 1,000 Charles Hurst staff on site.

Charles Hurst Group operations director Colin McNab said: "The new cafe-restaurant is part of a long-considered idea to create an outstanding high-quality hospitality experience at our Belfast base.

"We're also really delighted to welcome visitors from near and far to visit BOLT at any time of the day to meet, work, relax and enjoy.

"Working with Hospitality Belfast, we've created a unique, quality hospitality experience and I'm excited about the positive benefits it will provide to Charles Hurst and the wider area."

Gavin Annon, head of sales and marketing at Mount Charles, said: "We're excited with the opening of BOLT restaurant, providing a modern, casual dining experience and serving the finest locally sourced coffee by our trained barista team.

"Our focus will be on championing local producers and suppliers and we are certain that with such a wide range of businesses and shops located nearby, BOLT will be the perfect spot to relax and unwind."

Charles Hurst Group is the latest retailer to introduce a coffee shop or restaurant to its premises, as firms increase efforts to encourage potential customers to come through their doors, as well as enhancing the customer experience.

The nearby Harvey Norman store, which opened its doors in 2015, features a high-end 140-seat restaurant from Belfast favourite Synge & Byrne.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's largest independent coffee chain, Ground Espresso Bars, announced a £3m expansion plan in June which will see it operate in Next stores across the UK.

This included units in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.