£319m generated by Titanic Belfast in seven years

Investment of £3m now planned for attraction

Kerrie Sweeney (left), Titanic Foundation Limited, and Judith Owens (right), Titanic Belfast, with Jackie Henry of Deloitte

Titanic Belfast is planning to spend £3m on improving its visitor galleries, as it announced it's had six million visitors since opening in 2012.

Eighty-eight per cent of its visitors came from outside Northern Ireland.

And according to a new economic evaluation, its first seven years generated £319m in additional spending in the economy, growing from £38m a year over its first three years to £60m per year.

The economic evaluation was conducted by business advisory firm Deloitte.

Deloitte's senior partner Jackie Henry said the report showed the venue was gaining in popularity and had raised levels of ambition in Northern Ireland.

And being named the World's Leading Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards had helped lead to a 17% growth in out-of-state visitors in 2017.

Mrs Henry said: "Having evaluated Titanic Belfast's story from the outset, it stands out as one of Northern Ireland's shining success stories.

"Alongside its economic impact, which has grown from £38m on average in its first three years to £60m per year, it has provided jobs and raised levels of ambition and confidence in Northern Ireland."

It is now planned to reinvest £3m in improvements to its galleries in the venue's biggest investment since it opened in time for the ship's 2012 centenary.

The company said the details of how the money will be spent haven't been confirmed.

Judith Owens, Titanic Belfast's chief executive, said: "At Titanic Belfast, we do not rest on our laurels and we are determined to build on our success, push boundaries and stay at the forefront of the industry."

The visitor experience at Titanic Belfast consists of nine interpretive and interactive galleries exploring the story of the ship and Belfast of the time.

Three of the nine galleries at the venue have already been redeveloped.