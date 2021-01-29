3.9% hike in electric cost for SSE Airtricity customers

SSE Airtricity has around 167,000 domestic customers here, making it the second-biggest supplier here after Power NI

The energy firm said the increase would come into effect from March 1 and was a result of external cost pressures of using the network and market changes.

It said the typical household would see an increase of around 43p a week with its average customer paying around £600 a year for power.

SSE Airtricity has around 167,000 domestic customers in NI, making it the second-biggest supplier here after Power NI.

The company said that, despite this price change, and after a price reduction of over 5% last summer, customers would still be paying less for their electricity than they did in January 2020.

David Manning, director of home energy at SSE Airtricity, added: "Having lowered our prices last year, today’s announcement is difficult.

"However, as is the case for all suppliers, pass-through charges outside our control have increased materially – including electricity network and market charges.

"We have made every effort to absorb these costs through the winter in order to reduce the impact on our customers. As always, we will do everything we can to assist our customers and encourage anyone that is having difficulty with their bills to please contact us and we will work with you to find a solution together.”