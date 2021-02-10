40% of NI employees in lower skilled jobs don't get living wage

The report also broke down the categories based on age, gender and skill, with the widest differences noted in wages and flexibility of working arrangements

Forty percent of people in Northern Ireland working in lower skilled jobs are not earning a "real living wage", according to a new government report.

While three quarters of all employees earn more than the independently set 2019 Real Living Wage of £9.30, one in 10 higher skilled workers did not, the Work Quality in Northern Ireland study found.

Overall, a large majority of people are in secure jobs and are satisfied, according to the report, which drew from labour force and annual earnings surveys conducted over the year to the end of June 2020. The work quality indicators are job security, whether an individual is under or over employed, in meaningful work, satisfied, has opportunities for career progression, involvement in decision-making and flexibility, and earnings.

While some of the information was gathered after the first Covid-19 lockdown and the furlough scheme, this had minimal impact on the results, including earnings, according to the report by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

"A comparison of eight elements of work quality... shows that flexibility, involvement in decision-making, and opportunities for career progression were the hardest to achieve, with approximately half of employees agreeing their job met these criteria," the report concluded.

"This compared to job satisfaction, meaningful work, secure employment, adequate employment and earnings, where at least three quarters of employees worked in jobs meeting these criteria."

The report also broke down the categories based on age, gender and skill, with the widest differences noted in wages and flexibility of working arrangements.

In relation to the former, the biggest disparity is between low and high skilled workers, while women report more flexibility in their jobs while not being underemployed.

More than nine in 10 employees in highly skilled jobs had earnings above the Real Living Wage, compared to around six in 10 in low skilled jobs. A small difference was noted between genders, with 76% of males and 74% reporting earning more than the wage.

The Real Living Wage, higher than the government's national minimum wage, is set by the Living Wage Foundation, an independent non-profit group, and employers can voluntarily join the scheme.

According to the foundation, 7,000 businesses employing 250,000 people have pledged to pay the wage as a minimum.

Employees in high skilled jobs reported a higher percentage than low skilled jobs in seven of the eight indicators. Flexibility was the only indicator where those in high skilled jobs showed lower proportions than low skilled jobs.

"The flexible work quality indicator showed a 20 percentage point difference between males and females," the report added.

"The difference in flexibility was impacted by the higher proportion of females in part time employment (and not underemployed) than males, one component of the flexible work indicator."

A higher proportion of those over 40 years earned above the living wage, though more workers aged from 18-39 believed their jobs offered good opportunities for career progression, nearly 60% compared to 46. Overall, 12% of employees were in jobs meeting seven work quality indicators, excluding earnings.