£4.5m fund for air routes ‘could be extended’​​​​​​​

Belfast City Airport says Republic is showing greater generosity in protecting connectivity

Belfast City Airport chief executive Matthew Hall has called for the NIDAKS scheme to be extended

A £4.5m fund to protect air links between Northern Ireland and Great Britain could be extended beyond its proposed expiry this month, the Department for the Economy has said.

Scottish carrier Loganair is the only airline to so far receive funding from the Northern Ireland Domestic Aviation Kickstart Scheme (NIDAKS).

NIDAKS was set up to give money to airlines to either maintain key routes with Great Britain, increase their frequency or introduce new routes. The routes had to be running between June and October.

The amount Loganair received for four routes from Belfast City Airport – one to England and three to airports in Scotland – has not been disclosed.

But DfE said it expected a further five airlines to apply to the scheme before its intended closing date on October 31.

Belfast City Airport claimed the recovery of Northern Ireland’s air connectivity will be imperilled without an extension and further financial support from government.

City of Derry Airport said it also wanted the scheme to be extended and tweaked so that European and long-haul connectivity can also be improved.

A DfE spokesman said: “Officials are currently reviewing and evaluating how the scheme has performed to date, assessing value for money and any qualitative as well as quantitative impacts.

"Once that work is complete a decision will be taken about whether the scheme should be extended.”

CODA managing director Steve Frazer said an extension needed to be “meaningful… to ensure we can attract airlines back to NI to re-establish the routes we have lost and deliver connectivity our residents do not have from NI’s airports”.

He said numbers using airlines north of the border had declined significantly since the Republic abolished air passenger duty (APD). It is still applied to flights between NI and GB, at a rate of £13 per leg.

“We have seen a significant decline over the years since the Republic reduced APD to zero. In 2019 2.6 million passengers from NI used Dublin through lack of choice or competitiveness in the north.”

Belfast City Airport chief executive Matthew Hall said that while NIDAKS had helped with securing new routes, recovery in air connectivity had been slower than expected.

“Aviation was one of the first sectors in NI to feel the wrath of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be the last to recover.

“Without further intervention, the recovery of Northern Ireland aviation sector will lag significantly behind other countries which have received additional support.”

The airport contrasted the support available here with that in the Republic. In last week’s Budget 2022, the Irish government pledged another 90m euros to help attract carriers.

Mr Hall added: “Belfast City Airport is therefore calling for an extension of the NIDAKS and further aviation support to ensure Northern Ireland is an attractive destination for airlines reviewing their networks.” Belfast International Airport did not respond to a request for comment.