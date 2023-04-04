£4.7m assets for James Nesbitt’s company

The site in Drumbeg which Jimmy Nesbitt and Maurice Brown want to build their £5m boutique hotel

A property company led by actor James Nesbitt which is behind a proposed new hotel near Lisburn has reported fixed assets of £4.7m in its accounts.

Nesbro submitted plans for a luxury hotel, brasserie and spa which will be located in Drumbeg outside Belfast, close to the Lagan Towpath.

The company, led by Mr Nesbitt and his business partner Maurice Brown, has now filed unaudited financial statements for the year ending June 2021.

They show a 21% increase in the company’s fixed assets from £3.9m to £4.7m.

The amount owed by debtors almost doubled from £13,819 to £27,420.

James Nesbitt

However, the company’s debts to its own creditors due after more than one year were £3.6m, while it owed £97,624 within one year.

Shareholder funds were £904,522, up 53% from £592,036.

Companies House records show that Nesbro Ltd had been the subject of a compulsory strike-off action as it had failed to file accounts for the last two years.

That action has now been discontinued following the filing of accounts for the year ending June 2021. The accounts for the year ending June 2022 are now overdue.

Planning consultants Matrix Planning, which has acted for Nesbro in the project since 2015, said the application was proceeding “as anticipated”.

The nature of the business is described as the buying and selling of property.