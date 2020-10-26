£500,000 wrongly paid to NI wind turbine owners in coronavirus relief funding

Wind turbine owners in Northern Ireland received over £500,000 in emergency funding this year despite being ineligible, it’s been reported.

According to the BBC's Stephen Nolan programme, 52 wind turbine owners received an automatic payment of £10,000 as part of a small business rates relief scheme.

The Department for the Economy has since ruled that the sector is ineligible, as turbine owners are not considered to have suffered financial hardship as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Steps are underway to recover any payments made in error, but it remains unclear if this will apply to all turbine owners.

Northern Ireland currently has around 1,200 standalone wind turbines, and the NI Audit Office has already stated this month that owners of wind turbines and anaerobic digestors are being paid excessive subsidies.

The money is taken out of peoples’ electricity bills as part of the Northern Ireland Renewable Obligation (NIRO) scheme.

In March, the Small Business Support Grant Scheme was announced giving those already getting the Small Business Rates Relief an automatic payment of £10,000.

Only businesses with their bank details held by Land and Property Services (LPS) for ratings purposes received this.

A response from the Department of the Economy to the BBC stated that the initial 52 payments to turbine owners was made because the sector wasn’t automatically excluded at the start.

It’s further reported that LPS was first advised of this by the Department on May 6, a full seven weeks after the grant scheme was announced.

The department spokesperson added that the initial payment method was agreed by the NI Executive but that a review determined wind turbine owners would not have experienced financial hardship due to Covid-19 and were therefore ineligible.

“The Department is content that it took the necessary, swift action to support tens of thousands of businesses facing serious difficulties, or failure, caused by the Covid-19 crisis," said the spokesperson.

"The measures taken by the Minister were supported by the Executive. The Department has paid out more than £338million to more than 32,000 businesses across the £10,000 Small Business Support Grant, the £25,000 Retail, Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Grant, and the NI Microbusiness Hardship Fund.

“The Department will, where possible, seek to recover any funding that may have been paid to those deemed ineligible to receive payment.”

It has not been confirmed if owners of anaerobic digestors also received the same £10,000 payment.

At present, wind farms generate most of Northern Ireland’s renewable energy.

Wind farms receive a similar rate of subsidy to those elsewhere in the UK but standalone turbine owners (who account for 17% of green energy input) get a higher rate.

Households in Northern Ireland contribute £31 a year to the cost of renewables under the NIRO scheme introduced by First Minister Arlene Foster during her time as economy minister.