£50m project to ‘breathe new life’ into Ulster Folk Museum

Proposal aims to reawaken NI’s rich cultural heritage for visitors at Co Down attraction

Plans for a £50m scheme to breathe new life into one of Northern Ireland’s top attractions have been revealed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Ulster life.

If successful the project would turn the Ulster Folk Museum at Cultra, along the shores of Belfast Lough into ‘a dynamic heritage and environment resource’.

The proposal from National Museums NI, lodged with Ards and North Down Borough Council, has already attracted just over £1million support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help progress the development stage of the project, but will still need substantial financial backing.

The plans prioritise the creation of learning facilities allowing more people to get involved in heritage and environmental conservation in new and different ways.

First opened in 1964, the museum was founded to preserve a way of life distinctive to the people of Ulster which, despite altering little for centuries, had started to disappear due to rapid changes to society.

Almost 60 years later, the newly revealed plans seek to reawaken the significance of these forgotten customs, skills and knowledge.

Plans to reawaken the Ulster Folk Museum include a Culture Hub

Chief executive of National Museums NI, Kathryn Thomson, said there has never been a more appropriate time for investment.

“We want to ensure inclusive access to our museums and maximise the learning, well-being and economic benefits they bring to wider society,” Ms Thomson said.

“There’s a fantastic opportunity to reawaken the Ulster Folk Museum and encourage people to reconnect with its heritage and environmental assets in new ways.

“The rich cultural landscape and diverse collections preserved at the Ulster Folk Museum have never been more relevant to our lives today.

“With co-ordinated investment, we can help to bring people together through heritage and inspire new thinking about our shared and sustainable future,” she added.

The plan includes two new, carefully located buildings — a ‘Culture Hub’, creating a greater sense of welcome and orientation for visitors, and an ‘Industry Zone’, telling the story of industrialisation and unlocking the potential of a unique collection that is currently inaccessible to the public.

It’s also hoped to re-purpose currently inactive and underutilised spaces to create dynamic learning facilities to enable greater participation in activities such as heritage craft skills and environmental volunteering.

The role that the museum can play in protecting the planet and educating people about the environment and biodiversity will be a key part of the wider project.

Members of the public will be invited to provide feedback on the proposals online at www.reawakening-folkmuseum.com from Friday, March 24 and at a drop-in community consultation event scheduled to take place at Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra, on Thursday, April 20 from 4pm to 8pm.

An additional drop-in session will take place at Ulster Museum, Belfast, on April 21 from 11am to 3pm.

Ulster Folk Museum will be taking part in this year’s National Lottery Open Week #ThanksToYou campaign offering free entry to Lottery players on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26.

Children will also go free on these two days.