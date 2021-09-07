55,000 to be hit by 35% gas price hike: Firmus chief apology for ‘shocking’ rise

A price rise of more than 35% announced by Firmus Energy today “will shock consumers”, a watchdog has said.

The company apologised after it revealed that natural gas tariffs in its ‘ten towns network’ would climb by 35.15% from October 1.

According to the Utility Regulator, this means the average annual household gas bill will rise from £518 to £701.

For comparison, an average annual household gas bill is £625 in Great Britain and £782 per year in the Republic.

Firmus’s price increase, which comes after SSE Airtricity announced a 22% rise on Friday, will hit approximately 55,000 households.

Among the areas affected are Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Londonderry and Newry, alongside more than 25 other towns and villages.

Customers in the Greater Belfast area will not be impacted, although an announcement regarding tariffs in this area is expected in the coming weeks.

Michael Scott, managing director of Firmus Energy, said the company had no choice but to announce the raise.

“We are very sorry to have to make this announcement as the last thing we want is to have to increase our prices,” he added.

“However, given the massive increases in the cost of purchasing natural gas on the global markets, it is simply unavoidable as these costs are totally beyond our control.

“With the world starting to reopen again following the [easing of] Covid-19 restrictions, this is leading to increased demand for natural gas.

“That has been driving the prices up at alarming rates. As normality returns, we expect prices to begin to stabilise again.”

Mr Scott added that as soon as the company was able to lower prices again, “we will do so without delay”.

“We are fully committed to working with consumer bodies to best support our customers, especially in the forthcoming winter months,” he explained.

Peter McClenaghan, the director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council, described the price increase as bad news for the poorest customers.

“The size of the Firmus Energy price increase will shock consumers and make household budgeting more challenging,” he said.

“[It] is particularly difficult as consumers have no option to switch supplier.

“This Firmus Energy increase follows rises in electricity, grocery and fuel costs, and is particularly bad news for consumers in vulnerable situations because it will coincide with the end of the furlough scheme, the removal of the Universal Credit uplift and the start of winter.”

Mr McClenaghan stressed that the Consumer Council would continue to work with energy companies and the Utility Regulator on the development of initiatives to help those struggling to make payments.

“We encourage anyone who is struggling with their energy bills to contact their supplier directly for help and information,” he said.

“We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs via efficiency, switching supplier or changing billing method.”

The Utility Regulator said wholesale gas prices continued to break record levels, with the cost soaring by 170% since April alone.

Chief executive John French added: “This announcement unfortunately reflects the unprecedented increases in international wholesale energy markets.

“While we have no power to compel a company to sell energy for less than it costs, we have fully scrutinised Firmus Energy’s submission.

“This has been carried out in consultation with the Department for the Economy and the Consumer Council, and ensures that the company’s submission accurately reflects the costs they have incurred.”