£55m block of student flats gets go-ahead in Cathedral Quarter 

Artist's impression of proposed student accommodation on Donegall Street, which has now won approval

A BLOCK of 724 student flats in the Cathedral Quarter in Belfast has won planning permission from councillors.

The accommodation is to be built on a former car park at Donegall Street by LDS Devco and Lotus Property in Co Down.

It’s expected to house students attending the nearby new York Street campus of Ulster University.

All councillors on the planning committee of Belfast City Council voted in favour of the proposal, which followed an earlier plan for 621 flats on the site.

The previous proposal had been refused planning permission by the council but was later given the thumbs-up by the Planning Appeals Commission.

However, that proposal was revised, and was then recommended for approval by council planning officials, resulting in the council’s final green light.

Planning director Tom Stokes of TSA Planning, who spoke on behalf of the developers at the meeting, said: “This is an exciting scheme for Lotus, and represents a firm, significant investment of around £55m from the private sector.

"Subject to approval, construction works are are programme to commence later this year, and the timeline will hopefully complement the completion of the university.

"Local firm Gilbert-Ash has been appointed preferred contractor for this scheme, and it’s likely to generate around 500 local jobs.”

A council planning officer said the application had been a "marked improvement” on the earlier proposal.

He told the meeting that the new iteration incorporated more red brick and was a simpler design which was more in keeping with the surroundings.

The earlier application had included 54 basement car parking spaces though the latest version had just 15. Those would be available for businesses in the area, he said, because of the site’s former use as a car park.

And he said the site's short distance from the new Ulster University campus, as well as its closeness to Glider and bus services, as well as the city centre, meant that it was a “very sustainable location” and that a relatively low level of parking was appropriate.

However, because of the increase in bed numbers on the old application, there would be minor improvements carried out at a pedestrian junction nearby, he said.

Councillors also gave their backing to a £16.5m project by Angus Properties – owned by Pete Boyle, the founder of jewellery chain Argento.

Angus Properties wants to redevelop a Victorian warehouse dating back to 1895 at Queen Street and convert it into 83,000 sq ft of office space. Two smaller neighbouring buildings will be demolished as part of the plan.

An application was also approved for an application to demolish 52 to 54 Dublin Road in Belfast, which has been in use as an Oxfam furniture shop.

Applicant CHJ Ltd wishes to build an eight-storey building in its place, with a shop or coffee shop on the ground floor, and 45 serviced apartments for long and short-term use above.

Their application was approved after five councillors voted in favour but Green Party councillor Aine Groogan said she had reservations about the scheme, and voted against.

She said the eight storey-height created a risk that neighbours on Salisbury Avenue would be overlooked. And she said she was concerned that development was proceeding on an ad hoc basis in the area, without any real vision for Dublin Road.

Ms Groogan said a residential planning application of this kind conflicted with the area’s use in the night-time economy.

But a council planning officer said that there were other residential developments in the area, and that environmental health colleagues had no objection to the proposal on the basis of its proximity to bars and other venues.