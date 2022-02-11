£5m funding package will support construction of homes for over 55s here

A new £5m funding package launched by lender Barclays will support the construction of social and affordable homes here.

The money will be used by Triangle Housing to develop new social housing across nine sites in Belfast, Londonderry, Ballymena, Armagh, Limavady and Coleraine.

The new cash initiative was announced by Triangle Housing’s director of finance Alan Crilly and Barclays director Joanna McArdle. They said the scheme will provide continued support for the local construction industry while ramping up Triangle Housing’s development plans for up to 160 homes and apartments for over 55s.

Alan Crilly, Triangle Housing said: “The funding will not only help tackle housing stress in areas of high demand but will promote social inclusion by supporting people to live independently and maintain their tenancies. Triangle is now able to provide more social housing across the whole of Northern Ireland.

“We value our long-term partnership with Barclays, whose working knowledge in this sector means they have understood our vision to ‘build better lives together’. With their expertise, we can now focus on bringing our ambitious plans to life.”

Joanna McArdle, Barclays Corporate Banking, added: “Barclays has a long history of supporting social housing in Northern Ireland and our clear commitment made us uniquely positioned to secure this funding package. The deal is bringing a much-needed boost to two of our most vital sectors, construction and housing.”