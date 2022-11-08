£650m black hole for Northern Ireland finances made worse by absence of Executive: report

Northern Ireland faces a £650m black hole in its public finances with the lack of an Executive and earlier failure to agree a budget making it even harder to manage financial pressures, a damning report has said.

The NI Fiscal Council said that in the absence of corrective action, extra money from Westminster or flexibility from the Treasury, the money will have to be clawed back from the NI block grant next year, compounding the squeeze on finances and making planning even more difficult.

The council, set up to monitor public finances here, said departments were overspending significantly, with the impact of inflation and pay pressures compounded by weak budget management in the absence of a functioning Executive.

It’s now down to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to set departmental budgets for the rest of this year and to the UK Parliament to provide the statutory authority to spend them.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening responding to the report, Mr Heaton-Harris described the situation as “alarming”.

"NI needs locally accountable leadership now to get its finances in order and protect the ongoing delivery of vital front line services."

The council said Mr Heaton-Harris must decide which departments to prioritise, whether to implement the recommendations of the UK pay review bodies and whether to borrow the £140m for capital spending pencilled into the stalled draft budget last year.

The council said it had received figures from the Department of Finance suggesting that departments expect to overspend their available funding for the day-to-day costs of public services and administration by £650m, or nearly 5%, and for capital investment by £187m, or just over 10%.

Sir Robert Chote, chairman of the council, said: “Higher inflation and upward pressure on public sector pay are creating challenges for public services right across the UK.

“But the absence of a functioning Executive and the inability of the previous one to agree a Budget are making it even harder to manage these pressures here.

"As well as confronting the difficult near-term decisions, Stormont and Whitehall should think carefully about how best to manage similar situations in future before they occur again.”

The council said inflation was hitting running costs of the public sector through the direct cost of overheads such as energy, the pressure to increase public sector pay and through the increased cost of goods and services subject to the very same pressures.

South Antrim MLA Steve Aiken, the Ulster Unionist Party finance spokesman, said the report “starkly” lays out the challenges facing the public sector.

"The absence of an Executive, coupled with the inability to prioritise services, has helped create a set of fiscal pressures that if unresolved will roll over into next year’s budget and beyond.

“After all parties called for the stability of multi-year budgets, the current situation of no in year budget, only being able to spend up to 95% of previously agreed totals and no forward planning for the years ahead, is a damning indictment of failure...

“The UUP is seeking an urgent meeting with the Department of Finance’s Permanent Secretary to gain clarity on the department’s proposals on addressing budgetary pressures and the future budget process.”

The council said pressures could be eased by the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement on November 17, which could provide for more spending for public services thereby increasing the Block Grant through the Barnett formula.

But it added that the UK government “so far… has indicated no desire to do so”.