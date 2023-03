Murphy announces ‘top-up’ grant aid of up to £10,000

Welcome: Finance Minister Conor Murphy (right) with Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI (centre) and Kieran Sloan (left), Managing Director of Sawers in Belfast which will benefit from a £10,000 top-up. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

Businesses from coach firms to bakeries which were open during the latest lockdown but still lost out on trade are to benefit from over £70m in support.