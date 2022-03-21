£775m deal for Tyrone firm Euro Auctions is in doubt

The $1bn (£775m) acquisition of Euro Auctions in Co Tyrone by a Canadian business will be probed in-depth by the competition watchdog, it has emerged.

The family-owned business, which is based in Dromore and specialises in heavy equipment, was to be bought over by Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc.

However, the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it has now referred the “anticipated acquisition…. for an in-depth investigation”.

The proposed deal was first announced in August last year and was the biggest corporate transaction in the province since the sale of Moy Park to Pilgrim’s Pride for $1.3bn.

The CMA announced a preliminary probe in December on the basis that the merger could result in “a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the UK”.

Earlier this month the CMA said an in-depth investigation would be held unless Ritchie Bros Auctioneers “offers acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns”.

The CMA has said it’s concerned the deal will mean that Ritchie Bros activities will no longer be separate from enterprises carried on by Euro Auctions.

They said that situation “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the UK for goods or services, specifically in the supply of auction services for used heavy construction machinery in the UK”.

Announcing the probe last Friday, CMA executive director David Stewart said: “Many businesses across the UK rely on Ritchie Bros and Euro Auctions to buy and sell heavy construction machinery in the UK.

“This merger would combine the two largest auction providers in this sector, risking higher commissions and lower service quality.

“We are not satisfied that the proposed undertakings from Ritchie Bros would fully address these concerns, which is why we are moving on to an in-depth phase 2 investigation.”

Euro Auctions was founded in 1998 by Derek Keys, with his brother Jonnie the company’s commercial manager.

Under the terms of the deal, Derek Keys was to remain with the business for at least another three years. In accounts for 2020, Euro Auctions parent Gardrum Holdings reported turnover of £145.6m and pre-tax profits of £28.4m.

Ritchie Bros was founded in British Columbia in 1958 by three brothers and is now one of the largest auctioneers of heavy equipment in the world.

Speaking when the deal was announced, Derek Keys said the founder of Ritchie Bros had been a business role model.

He said: “Dave Ritchie and his brothers were a big inspiration for my brothers and I in the creation of Euro Auctions. We modelled much of what we do off Dave’s customer-centric philosophy, which still runs through Ritchie Bros today.

“Bringing us together will drive value for customers, as we provide more equipment, solutions, and services to the many industries and regions in which we operate.”

In 2020, Euro Auctions held 60 auctions, selling close to 90,000 items for more than £484m in Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany, Spain, the UAE, Australia and the US.

Ann Fandozzi, Ritchie Bros chief executive, added: “Ritchie Bros and Euro Auctions are an ideal fit with a united goal to make asset insights, service offerings and disposition solutions easier than ever.

“Euro Auctions has an incredibly talented team, with expertise in asset sourcing, auction operations, sales, and customer service.”

Ritchie Bros said it “continues to work with the CMA and remain optimistic that we will reach a positive outcome”.