80 bomb scares in one month – what we tolerated in Belfast prior to peace was unbelievable, recalls hotelier

Lord Diljit Rana, founder of hotels company Andras House, said: “Before The Good Friday Agreement I had shops, boutiques and hotels in the city centre.

“But you didn’t know when you’d have to close the shop or the restaurant, you didn’t know whether that building would still be there tomorrow, or you would be there or not.

“We lived day to day, not knowing what the future held for us. There were bombings but also bomb scares, but they did as much damage as the real bombing.

Lord Diljit Rana

“In one month one of my hotels had received 80 hoax calls... you wouldn’t wish it on your worst enemy. What we tolerated in Belfast was unbelievable, but somehow we survived.

“The Good Friday Agreement was a great success and I still feel like it’s a great success.

“What it felt like, I can only describe as if you are partially blind, but you learn to live with it and you’re coping with life.

“Then somebody does an operation on your eyes and your eyesight is restored. That was the difference before and after the Agreement.”