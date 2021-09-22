800 apartments inspired by ‘Swiss way of living’ could be on way to Belfast’s Titanic Quarter

An artist's impression of the proposed Loft Lines residential development at Titanic Quarter, Belfast. It includes neighbouring buildings which have also been planned for the area, such as the new hotel at Hamilton Dock (far right)

A rent-only residential development in Titanic Quarter could be on its way after developers submitted a planning application to Belfast City Council.

And anyone who comes to rent a home at The Loft Lines would pay a sum which would cover Wi-Fi, gym and other extras such as a concierge service.

Northern Ireland’s Lacuna Developments, Titanic Quarter Ltd and Belfast Harbour have teamed up with Welsh firm Watkin Jones Group on the proposal for 800 apartments.

They have said the proposal is inspired by the “Swiss way of living”, made up of three buildings of stepped heights, which at their maximum level would be made up of 17,13 and 10 storeys.

The Loft Lines name was inspired by loftsmen who worked on life-sized plate patterns of ships on the floor of the shipyard’s mould loft, which once stood on the site of the proposed scheme.

They said the development would bring features never before seen in Belfast, such as lounges, sports and recreational spaces, gyms, flexible working space, private dining spaces, games rooms, cinema rooms and children’s play areas.

The homes, to be built on a site of nearly four acres, would be available for private rental, as social housing, or as “affordable” apartments.

The companies carried out a public consultation to find out views on their proposals before sending in the plans. And they hope the apartments will appeal to families, young professionals and even older “downsizers”.

There will be a range of one, two and three-bed homes, with 20% available for social housing and as “affordable” homes.

Anthony Best, director of Lacuna Developments, said: “The partners are delighted to have reached the stage where we can submit our planning application for The Loft Lines.

"We have worked closely with Belfast Harbour, Titanic Quarter and city stakeholders including Belfast City Council to deliver a mixed-tenure, mixed-use scheme which will be the first of its kind in Belfast.

"We are all hugely excited at the prospect of building a new city centre community that continues the regeneration of Titanic Quarter and helps meet goals outlined in the city’s Belfast Agenda vision document.”

Alex Pease, chief investment officer of Watkin Jones Group, said: “The Loft Lines will be a fantastic place to live and a major draw for people to the Titanic Quarter, as well as help to cement Belfast’s fast-growing reputation as one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

"The places we build are designed to generate long-term value for the community over many decades and I’m thrilled at the prospect of seeing people make their home here.”

The development would feature a one-acre public area, named South Yard Square, which could be used for exercise classes and outdoor events. There will also be space for a coffee shop, restaurant and shops.

It's also to feature ground-floor bike stores with wash down and repair facilities, with the aim of cutting reliance on cars. Homes will also be fitted with heat pumps instead of boilers.

There are already around 470 apartments at Titanic Quarter's ARC development. Lacuna and Watkin Jones have already worked on developments, including student flats, in the city centre.