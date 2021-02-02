800 apartments on way for Titanic Quarter

The location at Titanic Quarter for its new residential development

A new housing development including some affordable homes is being planned for Belfast's Titanic Quarter.

The announcement of 800 apartments comes as the annual Deloitte Crane Survey revealed there had been no new housing developments started in the city in 2020.

Developers Lacuna Developments and Watkin Jones Group - which have already co-operated on student accommodation in the city - are to work on the project with Titanic Quarter Ltd and Belfast Harbour.

They are now holding pre-application discussions with Belfast City Council. The developers said it would be the first "mixed tenure" scheme in the area, with 20% given over to social housing or "affordable" homes.

The apartments will range from studios to three-beds and the ground floor will also feature workspace, shops, cafes and restaurants, a gym, a pharmacy and creche.

The developers said there will also be "opportunities" for the community, arts and cultural sectors.

There are already around 470 apartments at Titanic Quarter's ARC development.