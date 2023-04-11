£80,000 in community funding up for grabs from Belfast Harbour

Performers and local children at the New Lodge Arts Spring Family Fun Day, an event supported through the previous round of the Belfast Harbour Community Awards

Charities and volunteer groups in Belfast positively impacting the environment, education, skills and communities have been invited to apply for grants of up to £5,000.

Belfast Harbour has opened applications for its 2023 Community Awards with a total of £80,000 funding available to support charities and grassroots organisations.

Among previous beneficiaries are Goliath Trust, Eastside Partnership, the Turnaround Project, Queerspace, Shankill United Football Club, Flourish NI, D’Sign Arts, An Droichead and New Lodge Arts.

Allison Dowling, communications and marketing director at Belfast Harbour, said: “Since launching our Community Awards Fund in 2021, we are proud to have provided more than £130,000 in support to over 50 local grassroots organisations and charities.

“The Awards have supported a diverse range of organisations and causes to date, supporting youth programmes and sports clubs, mental health and wellbeing initiatives, vulnerable adult support groups and a wide number of minority community groups.”

Visit the Belfast Harbour website for Awards guidelines or to apply.