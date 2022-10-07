£8.5m loss for Coolkeeragh power station operator after long outage

The Irish state-owned firm running the Coolkeeragh gas-fuelled power station in the north west suffered a £8.5m loss in 2021 following a lengthy outage.

Coolkeeragh has a capacity of 455 MW, enough to supply one-third of our electricity needs.

Company accounts for Coolkeeragh ESB Ltd, which is part of ESB in the Republic, reported an 84% increase in turnover from £126.7m to £233.7m.

But the extended inactivity due to major works meant a pre-tax profit of £17m in 2020 became a £8.5m loss last year.

The overhaul at the end of 2021 included the replacement of the gas turbine rotor, as well as work on the steam turbine and generator.

It was intended to be offline for 35 days, but this had to be extended — during the peak winter months.

The company had to cover the shortfall in electricity in the market, as it bears the price risk in its deals with businesses it supplies.

“In the current year, the external revenues in these entities resulted in a profit below the contract’s fixed amount, and as such the company was required to compensate the counterparty, resulting in the company making losses in the year,” the report said.

It added replacement of the rotor was required to increase the availability of the plant and reduce the risk of more outages, securing the longer-term performance of the company.

As a result of the outage, plant availability during 2021 was just 79.7%, compared to 91.9% in 2020.

At present, soaring gas prices resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were not impacting on the viability of the business.

“The Ukraine crisis has created significant uncertainty in global markets, in particular, increased volatility in energy and commodity markets, increases in price inflation and potential supply disruption which may have direct and indirect impacts on individuals and businesses,” it said.

“The directors do not believe that the crisis will impact on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

While it’s primarily gas-powered, Coolkeeragh can also operate on liquid fuel to ensure security of supply. The report says the company’s operation centres on a 400MW combined cycle gas turbine supplied by gas from Scotland and a 53MW open cycle gas turbine fuelled by kerosene supplied by road tankers.

ESB is also the parent company of Northern Ireland Networks, which owns and maintains electricity infrastructure.

It owns Electric Ireland, the third-biggest supplier of electricity here with 104,000 customers.

A price increase of 29% in its charges came into effect on Saturday, bringing average annual bills to £1,223.