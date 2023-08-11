89 enquiries for every home to rent on Northern Ireland website: report

There were 89 enquiries about each rental property on the PropertyPal.com website during July, it has said

The Northern Ireland property rental market is hotting up with 89 enquiries for every available home, a report has said.

Property website PropertyPal.com said the number of enquires for each rental property on its website in July was up nearly five-fold on the 19 recorded in the pre-Covid-19 era of July 2019.

And enquiries for rental homes had almost tripled since the pre-Covid era, although they were down 1% on July 2022.

Supply of rental homes on the website was down 41% on 2019 and down 5% on July 2022.

Demand for rental homes has grown after competition for houses to buy intensified in a ‘race for space’ following lockdowns.

But there was now emerging evidence of a slowdown in the ‘houses to buy’ market, PropertyPal.com said.

It found the number of house sales in Northern Ireland during July was down nearly 18% on pre-Covid levels as increasing interest rates made mortgages more expensive. The base interest rate is now 5.25% following 14 consecutive interest rate rises.

There had been 286 homes sold across the 11 council areas during the month, with just 10 changing hands in Mid Ulster.

Enquiries for properties to buy were up 35% on July 2019, though they were down 19% on July 2022.

And the average price of a new-build home was £233,800, an increase of 2.8%. However, the average price of a resale home was up 6.6%.

For rental homes, the average listed time to reach let agreed in July was 26 days, which was 13 days faster than under ‘normal’ market conditions.

Similarly, it was taking 46 days to reach sale agreed, again 13 days faster than the pre-Covid era.

Jordan Buchanan, chief operating officer at PropertyPal, said: “Transaction activity softened during July with only 1,700 properties being agreed for sale, a reduction of approximately 20% on normal levels during one of the core summer months.

"Prices for resale properties continue to follow a similar pattern to the broader inflationary aggregate, cooling to an annual rate of 6.6%.

"For new builds, prices are growing at a much more modest 2.8%.”

Mr Buchanan added: “Prices remain intrinsically linked to the mortgage rates. Borrowing costs are somewhat stabilising, despite the recent Bank of England rate rise, suggesting rates may be close to peaking.

"Nonetheless, mortgage rates in the 4% to 5% range are likely to remain for longer periods of time, unless there is a notable drop in inflation. Should this materialise, house prices are expected to weaken further in the coming months.”