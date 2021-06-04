90,000 people in NI now on furlough as the lockdown eases

There are now 90,000 jobs in Northern Ireland on the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), according to latest figures.

The number of furloughed workers has fallen by 12% from 102,200 at the end of March.

People began returning to full-time employment following the easing of restrictions, which began on April 23 with the opening of non-essential retail.

Bars, cafes and restaurants reopened on April 30 to outdoor service, and indoor service on May 24. Hotels also reopened on the same date.

The furlough figures are likely to reflect the gradual return to work of people to prepare for reopening.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak set up CJRS as a means of preserving jobs and avoiding a spike in unemployment during lockdown.

The Government has paid 80% of the wages of employees on furlough up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

The scheme was to have expired last October after a two-month period in which firms had to contribute to wages, but has been extended several times.

It was extended in March this year until the end of September, although from next month employers will have to contribute 10%, rising to 20% in August and September.

The number of people on furlough has fluctuated in line with the extent of pandemic restrictions. Since the scheme was introduced, a total of 284,100 roles have been furloughed here.

UK-wide, the number fell by 900,000 during April to 3.4 million by the end of the month.

The back-to-work drive was led by pubs, which were allowed to reopen for outside service on April 12.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has called for the scheme to be extended for the aerospace industry, which is likely to face a longer road to recovery than other sectors.

Earlier this week Thompson Aero Seating in Portadown announced it was making 180 staff redundant because of the slump in the sector.

“I recognise that the aerospace industry is very important to the Northern Ireland economy. I ndeed, in the last 12 months Invest NI has offered just under £10m in financial assistance to support skills, research and development in the sector’s long-term future,” she said.

“However, the aerospace sector needs short-term assistance from our national government because it relies so heavily on the global travel industry, which will be one of the last areas of our economy to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

"The extension of the furlough scheme is vital.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "We'll continue to support those who need it through to September, but I am hopeful that we'll see more people moving back into work as we continue on the road to recovery."

Dan Tomlinson, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: "The continued fall in furlough rates during April as the economy began to reopen is an encouraging indicator that the labour market — as well as the wider economy — is recovering quickly.”