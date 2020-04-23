97% of Belfast International Airport flights off since coronavirus lockdown began

Ninety-seven percent of flights at Belfast International Airport have been grounded since Northern Ireland went into lockdown, new figures have revealed.

Only six flights departed from the airport last week compared to 274 a month ago, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24. Nine out of 10 of all UK flights have been grounded since lockdown measures come into effect, meaning that just 711 flights have taken off from the 10 biggest British airports. This compares to 7,865 departures in the week before lockdown.

According to the website, most airports were running repatriation flights for the Foreign Office but many of the departures were for cargo and freight journeys.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said the airport remains "open and appropriately staffed 24/7" during the pandemic crisis.

"Due to the necessity of social distancing, passenger flights are effectively limited to round-the-clock medical emergency flights. Our extensive lifeline nightly cargo operations continue to provide the vital supplies required by the core health and food-chain sectors," they said.

"We will continue to provide as much help as we can for staff on the frontline and recognise the important work they are doing to keep Northern Ireland supplied with vital goods during this unprecedented crisis."

Seamus Leheny, from the Freight Transport Association, said Northern Ireland's biggest airport is playing a crucial role during this "challenging" period.

"Currently the only flights into and out of Belfast International Airport (BIA) are freight aircraft and this includes around 16 aircraft movements every night," he said. "These flights are hugely important for us as they transport post, what we buy when online shopping, valuable economic exports and imports, machine spare parts to ensure essential manufacturing is uninterrupted, medical equipment and medicines."

Mr Leheny added: "Every year BIA handles between 45-50,000 tonnes of air freight and its currently demonstrating its importance to the NI economy at such a challenging time right now."