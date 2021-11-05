A legal career isn’t an easy option but there can be job satisfaction
As part of research for the Top 40 Law Firms in Northern Ireland 2022, lawyers were asked if they’d recommend the legal profession to their children. Over half said they wouldn’t, but A&L Goodbody partner Peter Stafford disagrees
Peter Stafford
Would I recommend a career in law? That’s a question I found myself pondering a couple of years ago when my son was contemplating his own career pathway and preparing to apply for universities through the UCAS process.