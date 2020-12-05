Abbeycentre Primark store open for 33 hours after restrictions end

Popular: Queues outside Primark in Belfast when it reopened in June

One of Primark's Northern Ireland stores will reopen for 33 hours continuously after the restrictions are lifted at the end of next week.

The discount fashion retailer will resume trading on Friday December 11 with extended opening hours in all stores during the festive season.

But customers at its store at the Abbeycentre in Newtownabbey will be able to shop from 9am right through until closing time on December 12, while the other eight local stores will trade until 9pm on weekdays until December 23.

Primark aims to "help customers spread shopping hours and reduce queues at stores".

CEO, Paul Marchant, said it was good news for Northern Ireland fans of the budget clothing retailer. "We are delighted to re-open our stores in Northern Ireland on 11 December, with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping," he said.

"We have everything this season that our customers expect from Primark, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more.

"All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone."

All non-essential shops are closed in Northern Ireland until December 11.

When current lockdown restrictions ended in England this week, 11 of Primark's English stores opened for 24 hours in order to give customers more time to do their festive shopping.