Absent Assembly thwarts investment, says Derry business boss

The lack of an Executive is having a detrimental effect on investment and the economy in Northern Ireland, the president of the Londonderry Chamber has said.

Northern Ireland is unable to take advantage of the unique investment potential offered through the Windsor Framework, said Selina Horshi, urging the return of devolved government.

Ms Horshi was speaking at the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President’s Annual Lunch in the City Hotel, Derry this afternoon.

Themed Celebrating Innovation, the event fell during Derry and Strabane Enterprise Week and celebrated entrepreneurs, SMEs, and micro-businesses across the North West.

More than 200 business leaders, political representatives, and invited guests from across the North West and Northern Ireland were in attendance.

Ms Horshi urged local political representatives to do all they can to facilitate the speedy return of a functioning power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

“Today’s lunch was a celebration of the entrepreneurial and enterprising spirit which is endemic in the business community here in the North West,” she said.

“We’ve seen during Derry and Strabane Enterprise Week that there is a strong cluster of start-ups, innovative SMEs, and larger, more established companies here that creates a really exciting ecosystem for businesses to thrive in our region.

“What they need, however, is a stable and certain environment to grow in. The ongoing lack of an Executive and Assembly is deeply regrettable once again. It’s extremely frustrating, for businesses and communities, that our MLAs have not been able to sit at Stormont and pass positive and progressive legislation for nearly a year.

“The recent announcement of the Windsor Framework was a positive step in relations between the EU and the UK and we remain cautiously hopeful that an agreed deal can lead to the restoration of the Executive.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, it’s important that we recapture the optimism and hope of 1998 to ensure we can deliver prosperity for our businesses and our communities.”