Academy: New training scheme to support Ballymena’s manufacturing skills gap

Ian Paisley (left) with deputy mayor Matthew Armstrong (second right), Graham Whitehurst of the Manufacturing Task Force, Nicola Olphert of Northern Regional College, Wilbert Moore of Moore Concrete, GES Group’s Lorraine Farrell, and Neil Collins of WrightBus. Credit: Paul Faith

A Manufacturing Excellence Academy has been set up in Ballymena to guide new talent into the manufacturing sector.

The academy has been funded by The Gallaher Trust with assistance and support from the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Manufacturing Task Force and Northern Regional College.

A first of its kind, it will see 20 individuals from the Ballymena community attend a five-week programme delivered by the local college which will boost their skills and help secure potential employment with local manufacturing companies.

With the trust committing almost £60,000 for the first year, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Manufacturing Task Force approached local manufacturing companies to identify their skills gap.

Ballymena’s manufacturing sector has seen its workforce reduce as a result of the pandemic, but now restrictions have begun to ease there is a greater demand in the for fully trained employees.

Ian Paisley MP, chair of The Gallaher Trust, said: “The Gallaher Trust will provide almost £60,000 enabling 20 individuals to attend the college programme where upon completion, they will be guaranteed interviews with local manufacturing companies and the potential of employment.

“It is important to us that we deliver to the wider Ballymena community the opportunity to develop skills and obtain jobs. This programme will do just that and if successful it will run for a further two years.”

Graham Whitehurst, chair of the Manufacturing Task Force, said that despite the very challenging environment that the manufacturing companies have been operating in, there was a need for a skilled manufacturing workforce.

He said: “We have been working proactively with local employers to identify skills gaps and as a result, in partnership with the college, developed this manufacturing training programme in line with industry requirements.

“The Manufacturing Excellence Academy is a ‘win-win’ for everyone: employers have access to a growing pool of skilled ‘work ready’ employees; participants are paid to improve their employability and career prospects; and, with the potential to train 60 employees over three years with the necessary skills and knowledge of manufacturing to secure employment in this important sector, it will help secure the future growth of manufacturing in Ballymena.”

The course offers a £150 paid weekly training allowance and a daily travel allowance for the duration of the programme.

The Gallaher Trust was set up as a legacy project by JTI Gallaher’s. The tobacco company had been a major employer in the town before it closed down in 2017.