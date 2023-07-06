Achieving economic plan should leave us more like Denmark, says top civil servant

Then Economy Minister Diane Dodds launched the 10x economic strategy in 2021. She visited food company Finnebrogue in Co Down following the launch, where she met chief strategy officer Jago Pearson

A top civil servant has said Northern Ireland could become more like countries like Denmark, Sweden and New Zealand if it achieves ambitious economic targets.

Mike Brennan, Permanent Secretary at the Department for the Economy, published details of how the 10X economic strategy, announced by former minister Diane Dodds in 2021, will be implemented in the next year.

In the 10X delivery plan 2023/24, Mr Brennan said that it was in the interests of transparency for civil servants to publish details of their work.

“The difficulties of operating in the current environment are well known...

"In light of the continued lack of ministers and the difficult budget decisions that have been required, I am more aware than ever of the responsibilities on civil servants to work in line with the Nolan Principles of selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership.”

Underperformance in the economy of NI had to be addressed, he said, adding: “We have to do better, and this is a first step in leading this change.

"It is not perfect, but if I wasn’t willing to publish the imperfect, I would not be living up to the values of openness and accountability.”

He said that the NI economy “remains a poor performer” and Brexit, the pandemic and rising costs had been “hugely challenging,” creating stress and pressure for businesses.

"This is not to say that we haven’t made progress but it does indicate that progress alone is not sufficient; we need a step-change in economic performance to be on a par with exemplar small advanced economies.”

He said NI had to become a more productive and innovative economy with enhanced economic activity to be spread around the region.

"I think it is beyond dispute that we need to see dramatic change on this level of performance.

"This step-change in growth must also be inclusive in nature or else we will continue to see certain sections of society that simply do not benefit in the same way from the positive effects of a more productive and innovative economy.”

He admitted that having a core set of objectives for the work of the entirety of the department and its 21 partner bodies was a new way of working for DfE.

“This was a difficult exercise. As a department, we and our partner organisations are more used to doing things in policy silos. We need to change approach to have a bigger scale of impact.”

And he acknowledged that the straitened economic circumstances of Northern Ireland was “very difficult”. “This has created and is likely to continue to create real challenges for policy delivery.”

The department is operating with 16%, or £130m, less than before, he said.

There would also be changes required as a result of the recommendations of the review of economic development agency Invest NI, which comes under DfE’s remit.

Targets in the 10X strategy include increasing total R&D expenditure by 55%, boosting Northern Ireland household disposable income and having 80% of electricity consumption from renewable sources.

Such actions would address long-term problems in the economy including the highest rate of working-age economic inactivity in the UK for the past 30 years and the lowest median wage of the UK nations.

There were also gaps in business R&D expenditure between different sub-regions in NI, and a disparity equivalent to £4,325 a year, between Lisburn and Castlereagh, which has the highest average disposable income, and Derry City and Strabane, which has the lowest.

The details in the plan would assist in advising a future Minister on what lessons can be learned and implemented in the next financial year.

He said NI must aim to become a “more innovative economy displaying characteristics such as Denmark. This ultimately will result in higher paying jobs and greater GVA per capita.”

And achieving sustainability objectives could “make us like Sweden or New Zealand” and achieve a decoupling of household’s energy prices from fluctuations in fossil fuel prices.

In a statement accompany the plan, Mr Brennan said: "This delivery plan includes actions which will help drive our innovation performance by enabling more businesses to engage in innovation, supporting more businesses to bid and win competitive research and development funding from UK-wide competitions, and building a tech ecosystem that will create many more high-growth technology-based firms.

“To encourage inclusive growth, our objectives are to increase average levels of pay and close the employment gap between different groups based on gender, disability and deprivation levels, all supported by a better qualified population.

"We will investigate and pilot putting in place requirements for good employment practices in DfE-funded activity to maximise our impact toward our inclusive growth objectives. And in the area of sustainability, we will seek to increase Northern Ireland’s use of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while doubling the size of the low carbon and renewable energy economy, as we work to exploit the commercial opportunities that exist.

“These are, clearly, ambitious aims, and the public expenditure context is of course very difficult. This has created, and is likely to continue to create, real challenges for policy delivery. This plan outlines what we can deliver in this financial year with the budget constraints that we must operate within.”