Action is clearly needed on climate change, but farmers fear they’ll reap a bitter harvest

Is a decision by Stormont to set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050 a realistic aim, and what are the barriers, asks John Breslin

Protest: Farmers at Stormont on Tuesday to urge MLAs to reject attempts to toughen up proposed climate change laws. Credit: Philip Magowan

John Breslin

MLAs on Wednesday continued to debate and vote on amendments to a Climate Change Bill that sets a target of net-zero emissions by 2050,

While it is not entirely clear whether the Bill — one that Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots proposed, but which was amended significantly — will be enacted ahead of May’s election, politicians have set out their positions.

