Action is clearly needed on climate change, but farmers fear they’ll reap a bitter harvest

MLAs on Wednesday continued to debate and vote on amendments to a Climate Change Bill that sets a target of net-zero emissions by 2050,

While it is not entirely clear whether the Bill — one that Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots proposed, but which was amended significantly — will be enacted ahead of May’s election, politicians have set out their positions.

Opponents of the tougher target, which differs from the 82% cut by 2050 which they prefer, included all unionists bar Jim Wells. Support ranged across the rest of the parties.

No one says there does not need to be action to combat climate change, at least publicly.

But the argument against the net-zero target is largely based on this place being more dependent on agriculture than most other parts of the UK

Conversely, the argument for the more ambitious target is also at least partly based on the fact the region is so dependent on farming, which accounts for a large chunk of emissions. It is even more important to set the more radical target and to change, it is said.

Farmers and agri-food representatives, along with Mr Poots, cite a KPMG report that predicted more than 100,000 jobs linked to the sector would be vulnerable under the net-zero target.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president Victor Chestnutt last night said he fielded a call from one member contemplating selling up and moving to a country more rural-friendly.

But the KPMG report, which was commissioned by the UFU, was described by one green policy expert as “farcical”, and had prompted some “hysteria”.

Others point out that it is an absolute worst case scenario if no other policies are put in place in the meantime.

A stronger argument in favour of those supporting the less stringent target, one that appears to have swayed the Ulster Unionists, is the position of the UK Government’s main adviser on the subject, the Climate Change Committee.

It concluded that going beyond the 82% cut in emissions will bring some very serious changes if policies are actually put in place to attain the target.

The more ambitious target will involve a substantial cut in livestock farming or major investment in carbon capture technology, or both.

Again, these arguments do not sway those who believe that climate change is an existential threat and that there is no time to waver.

While our contribution to overall emissions will be small in percentage terms, it is time to make a statement, it is argued.

But the bigger question is whether the target is even remotely attainable — and that is the same one being asked across the globe.

When it comes to agriculture, those taking the long view — and 2050 is a little way off — talk about restructuring the entire food chain.

This will include introducing best practices where livestock may still be a thing, including artificial intelligence and other technology to increase yields and lower emissions, and switching otherwise to plant and biotechnology-based products, either meat-like or cell-based.

This will, of course, be a global trend this small part of the world will likely follow. It is already here but could take some time to make a real difference.

However, the massive agri-food conglomerates, particularly in the US, are already investing heavily in protein-heavy alternative meat products.

The days of vast numbers of animals being bred to produce protein likely will be over in a couple of generations, if not before.

For local farmers now, this may be a little frightening.

While Mr Poots earlier on Wednesday branded as “stupidity” the vote in favour of the amendment, he was more measured later in the day.

To push for net-zero within the time frame “will have profound and irreversible consequences for our agri-food sector and our economy,” Mr Poots said. “This is deeply disappointing.”

He added: “I know the agriculture sector fully recognises the climate challenges we face and they have already put a range of steps in place to helps us tackle the issue together.

“There is widespread acceptance of the need to minimise the impacts of climate change in both the agriculture and environment sectors, but this must not be to the detriment of one particular sector that employs almost 100,000 people and generates £5bn for our economy.”

Mr Poots said he will be looking over the coming days at what further amendments he can table to “limit the harm and damage that will be done to many small farm families in particular across Northern Ireland as a consequence of Assembly Members defying the scientific evidence”.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey, who introduced her own Bill but was focused on driving through amendments to the competing Bill, said she was delighted with the net-zero target

“It’s not just about the headline targets, but it’s about independent oversight,” she said.

“It’s about having just transition, it’s about tackling what the agriculture sector need in terms of a just transition specifically for them as well. So let’s get a look at what we can do to shape up and make the Executive and minister’s Bill a lot stronger and see where we are with the Private Member’s Bill after that.”

Mr Chestnutt is sceptical.

“There are no guarantees that the other protections put forward by MLAs will be enough,” he said.

“Promises of a ‘just transition’ and a ‘just transition fund for agriculture’ mean nothing.

“We urge MLAs to think again when this Bill comes back for further consideration at the next stage and for the many that supported the net-zero target but made a commitment… that they would ensure nothing would be done that would harm agriculture or reduce livestock numbers to deliver on their promise.”