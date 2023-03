Action is clearly needed on climate change, but farmers fear they’ll reap a bitter harvest

Is a decision by Stormont to set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050 a realistic aim, and what are the barriers, asks John Breslin

Protest: Farmers at Stormont on Tuesday to urge MLAs to reject attempts to toughen up proposed climate change laws. Credit: Philip Magowan

John Breslin Wed 2 Feb 2022 at 22:47