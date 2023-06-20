Action plan for Invest NI review to be published by end of summer

An action plan laying out the way forward for economic development agency Invest NI should be published by the end of the summer, its interim CEO has said.

Mel Chittock said working groups are making progress in identifying challenges and solutions across all recommendations outlined in a review into the agency, which was published in January.

He was speaking to Belfast Telegraph today at the unveiling of Dr Terry Cross’ new £47m green packaging business, Biopax, set to create 169 new jobs in west Belfast.

Invest NI is providing £4.6m in support for the venture, which is expected to contribute an annual £5.7m in salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.

Published in January, a review commissioned by then Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and led by Sir Michael Lyons called for “profound change” at the £160m-a-year organisation.

It highlighted 17 areas in which the agency needs to improve, including leadership, governance, sub-regional partnerships and its portfolio of programmes.

With the review also looking at how Invest NI has been implementing the department’s 10X strategy to make the economy more innovative, Mr Chittock today highlighted the Biopax project as aligning with the 10X goals.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work being undertaken at this moment in terms of the review,” he said. “We’re working closely in partnership with the Department for the Economy.

“We have a number of working groups working our way through each of the recommendations, drilling down to what the underlying challenge is and the issues are and making sure collectively, between ourselves and the department, we can actually resolve some of the challenges that have come out of the review.

“There are working groups in each of the recommendation areas. Each of those recommendations are being looked at in turn and they are being addressed individually so it’s everything from the leadership of the organisation through to how we engage, the number of programmes etc.

“I would anticipate there will be a number of public statements as time goes by. Some of the issues are very complex by their nature.

“What we hope to do is, by the end of the summer, with the department publish what the action plan looks like and some of the work that’s behind that and then regular updates as and when required.”

And Mr Chittock said progress has been made in the search for a new CEO to lead the organisation.