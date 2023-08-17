Adopt an old BT phone box for £1

There are now around 1,100 remaining working payphones across Northern Ireland, around 150 of which are in traditional red kiosks.

Nearly 50 red phone boxes are up for grabs for just £1 each across Northern Ireland, telecoms giant BT has said.

Architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott designed the first incarnation of the famous red phone box for a competition in 1924.

But with 98% of the adult population now using a mobile phone, and significant improvements to mobile coverage, there has been a huge decline in the usage of payphones.

There are now around 1,100 remaining working payphones across Northern Ireland, around 150 of which are in traditional red kiosks.

BT is now offering 45 red phone boxes to communities across Northern Ireland so that they can transform its underused red phone boxes into other purposes.

They are spread around Northern Ireland’s 11 local government areas, with the highest concentration of seven phone boxes in Mid and East Antrim.

In contrast, there is just one available for use in Antrim and Newtownabbey and one in Ards and North Down.

Since BT introduced its Adopt a Kiosk programme, around 30 phone boxes have already been taken on by communities in Northern Ireland for just £1 each.

Redundant phone boxes have been adopted and turned into a range of facilities over the years, from defibrillator units and libraries, to mini art galleries and local museums.

Michael Smy, head of street at BT, said: “With the vast majority of people now using mobile phones, and significant improvements to mobile coverage across the UK, we’ve continued to see a big drop in the number of calls made from payphones.

“That’s why we’re continuing to review our payphones estate, making sure we're prioritising the removal of those not being used, in line with Ofcom’s latest guidance.

“With the iconic red kiosk about to turn 100, it's a great opportunity to remind communities that would still like to retain their local kiosk to take it on for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme.

"We’ve already seen some great kiosk conversions across the UK that have become valuable community assets.”