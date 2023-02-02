Aer Lingus announces two new UK destinations from Belfast City Airport after Flybe collapse

Aer Lingus’ regional airline will take over the only routes not served by other carriers from Belfast City Airport after the collapse of Flybe.

Emerald Airlines, the largest operator out of Belfast City Airport and the exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Regional network, has announced two new services to Newcastle and Nottingham East Midlands from Belfast City.

The commencement of these routes will therefore ensure that all routes left vacant by Flybe will now be re-established by Aer Lingus Regional.

A statement from Aer Lingus explained that the Belfast City to Nottingham East Midlands service is to commence on March 26, initially as a daily service, and will increase up to double daily from mid-April.

The daily flights between Belfast City and Newcastle will commence on the April 28.

Fares will start from £34.99 for one-way as part of a return trip.

Emerald Airlines also already provides domestic UK flights to Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, and Southampton from Belfast.

The business said that overall it will be providing 400 weekly flights this summer to and from Belfast.

The two new services to Newcastle and Nottingham East Midlands come as an addition to the airline’s new summer services to Jersey and Newquay.

Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “We are very pleased to be strengthening our schedule out of Belfast City Airport.

"As the demand for travel options from Belfast only increases, these two new routes will no doubt be warmly welcomed. Earlier this week we announced that we will be adding 15,000+ seats immediately across our existing network from Belfast City, and we will continue to grow these services in the months ahead.”

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, added: “Following the collapse of Flybe, East Midlands and Newcastle were the airline’s only destinations not served by other carriers from Belfast City Airport.

“Having Emerald Airlines step-up and operate the Aer Lingus Regional services on both routes, in addition to its already extensive network from Belfast City, is therefore excellent news as it leaves no Flybe destination unserved.”

This week alone, Flybe was scheduled to operate 292 flights, equating to more than 22,700 seats.

One in four flights were lost from George Best Belfast City Airport following the airline’s collapse.

It is one of the airports hardest-hit after the airline shut down for the second time.