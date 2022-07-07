Aer Lingus Regional announces new Belfast City to Cardiff and Southampton routes

The new routes to Cardiff and Southampton begin from Thursday

Two new routes from Belfast City Airport have been announced by Aer Lingus, with the Cardiff and Southampton services beginning from Thursday.

The airline said the flights would be operated by Emerald Airlines and the Cardiff route is the only air link to Wales from Northern Ireland.

The news represents another boost for Northern Ireland’s aviation sector after Ryanair announced they were returning to the country and offering 12 new routes from Belfast International Airport from summer 2023.

Belfast City Airport said the addition of more UK regional services operated “is fantastic for both business and leisure passengers”.

“Passengers have been asking for further connections to Cardiff and Southampton and we are thrilled that we have been able to deliver in time for the busy summer period,” said Michelle Hatfield from Belfast City Airport.

Ciaran Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines added: “We are delighted to commence our Cardiff and Southampton services from Belfast, providing those travelling from Belfast with more choice when planning their holidays.

“When quick getaways are on the top of everyone’s mind, we are offering convenient timings and low fares, increasing connectivity to and from Northern Ireland.

“We are extremely pleased with the feedback we have received since beginning our operations from Belfast City Airport and believe Cardiff and Southampton are great new connections that will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights from Belfast.

“The two new routes to Cardiff and Southampton will add to Aer Lingus Regional’s extensive portfolio of routes available from Belfast City Airport, which includes Birmingham, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, and Manchester.”

The Belfast to Cardiff schedule will include five return flights per week, with the Southampton schedule operating daily to-and-from the two cities.

For more information or to book, visit aerlingus.com or ba.com