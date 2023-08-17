Aerospace and defence adds £1bn to Northern Ireland economy: report

Spirit AeroSystems in Belfast, which makes wings for the Airbus A220, is the biggest firm in the aerospace sector in NI

Companies in Northern Ireland’s aerospace, defence, security, and space sectors are on track to hit £2bn in revenue by 2024, a report said today.

The 2023 Northern Ireland Facts and Figures published by trade association ADS Group said firms in the sectors generated £1.9bn in turnover last year and directly employed more than 9,000 people.

Firms in the sectors range from international giants like Spirit AeroSystems and Thales to family firms like Mallaghan Engineering and Technical Metals Group.

Combined, companies in the sectors added almost £1bn in value to the economy here in 2022.

ADS said the firms employed more than 500 apprentices, equipping future talent with skills for the future.

And sector productivity in Northern Ireland is over 50% higher than the UK economy average, ADS said, with output of £100,000 per worker.

Leslie Orr, ADS Northern Ireland director, said: “Northern Ireland is well and truly on track to hit the targets of the Partnering for Growth Strategy, and the level of prosperity and employment in the region is captured in our 2023 Northern Ireland Facts and Figures publication.

“In the coming years, it is essential Northern Ireland’s innovation and growth continues, and to achieve this, Westminster and Stormont must work together to secure Northern Ireland’s world-leading position.”

ADS added that one in three aircraft seats are manufactured in Northern Ireland by two manufacturers, Thompson Aero in Portadown and Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel.

And Spirit AeroSystems in east Belfast, formerly Bombardier, is also the home of the manufacture of the Airbus A220 all-composite wing.

ADS said it was looking forward to Farnborough Air Show 2024 in July next year, when the next phase of the Northern Ireland Partnering for Growth Strategy would be announced.

It is the UK trade association for aerospace, defence, security and space organisation with more than 1,200 members.

Spirit AeroSystems, which is based in Kansas, finalised its purchase of parts of Canadian firm Bombardier, including its east Belfast factory, in 2020.

According to the BBC, Spirit chief executive Tom Gentile defended the deal on a call with industry analysts earlier this month.

He was asked whether the deal had created any value and when he would expect it to do so.

Mr Gentile said: "We made a big bet on the A220 programme. We're happy with that bet."

He added: "We think it's a great strategic programme. It's taking a little bit longer to realise. But in the long term, it was a good strategic move. We're happy we did it.”

The A220 programme contributed to losses at the business.