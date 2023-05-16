Aerospace firm hiring 100 new workers in Belfast expansion

Aerospace company Spirit AeroSystems has said it’s expanding in Belfast and hiring 100 people for jobs starting at a salary of £28,500.

The US-owned business, which took over the former Bombardier factory in east Belfast, is holding a jobs fair at its factory on Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

Site leader Ciara Kennedy said: “We need talented people to help build the future of aviation. Our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce is unwavering, and we look forward to welcoming new team members who share our passion for excellence."

Ms Kennedy said that Spirit will provide training at the company’s skills centres for qualified applicants who are hired but do not have aerospace experience.

She said there is the potential for immediate job offers at the career fair, taking place from 10am to 3pm.

The company said it offered “regional and industry-leading pay and benefits:”.

Base pay rates for the positions start at £28,500 rising to £31,200, it added, with a 36-hour working week.

Ms Kennedy added: “Spirit is committed to the growth of our Belfast site. Over the last year, Spirit Belfast has grown by over 500 people

"We are also benefiting from the recovery in the airline industry with passenger levels back at pre-Covid levels and production rates up over 20% in 2022 and we expect to do the same in 2023.”