Aerospace sector 'faces months of uncertainty' after slump

the aviation sector has had its lowest ever quarter for deliveries with just 94 aircraft arriving with new owners over April to June.

Trade group ADS said there had been orders for just 19 new aircraft, reflecting continued uncertainty in the industry as a result of Covid-19.

The number of new deliveries compared with 317 in April to June last year.

It comes as job losses sweep Northern Ireland's aerospace industry, with 235 jobs to go at aircraft seats maker Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel.

Around 1,100 jobs are also to go at Bombardier and Thompson Aero.

The 19 orders for new aircraft in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 160 in the same quarter a year earlier - and 577 orders in April to June 2018.

However, while travel bans and grounded fleets in the first few months of the pandemic had taken their toll, there was some sign of improvement in June when there were 46 deliveries.

But ADS chief executive Paul Everitt warned there would be some challenging months ahead for aerospace firms - although the backlog of aircraft firm orders remains "relatively high" at 13,673.

He added: "The impact of Covid-19 on international aviation and aerospace is clear to all. We are now seeing aircraft return to our skies and increasing consumer confidence. The outlook for the coming months remains uncertain, but industry is confident demand will accelerate through 2021 and beyond....

"The coming months will be challenging for aerospace businesses as they manage the significant reduction in demand."