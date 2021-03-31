AIB Group reports an adjusted pre-tax loss of £62m

AIB Group in the UK, which has 15 branches here, has reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of £62m for 2020 as it grappled with the economic impact of Covid-19.

There had been operating profit of £116m - which was down 38% due to the income impact of lower interest results as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the profits were wiped out as the bank increased its impairment charge - the amount set aside to cover bad debts - to £178m from £18m in 2019.

The £62m loss compares to £172m in profits in 2019.

In accounts lodged at Companies House, AIB Group (UK) plc said the increase in the impairment charge was “down to the deterioration in the economic outlook, credit downgrades, especially in sectors most affected by Covid-19”.

New lending was down from £2.1bn to £1.5bn, of which £0.3bn had been made as part of government-backed loan schemes.

However, there was a 12% increase in customer account balances to £10bn from £8.9bn as a result of less discretionary spending.

AIB also has 13 business centres in Great Britain, where it focuses on corporate and commercial banking.

Its Northern Ireland operation includes business banking, personal banking and mortgages.

The bank said that among its 285,000 customers, 129,000 were using digital channels for their banking.

There were 968 employees, of whom 55% were female. But among 271 managers, 40% were female.

The bank, which is led by managing director Robert Mulhall, told the Belfast Telegraph: “AIB UK has been supporting our customers across the UK, including over 200,000 customers in Northern Ireland, through the Covid-19 pandemic, and will continue to do so.

“This is made possible through our strong capital position. We are focused on implementing our new business strategy across the UK, including growing our mortgage, commercial and corporate business in Northern Ireland.”

In the report, chairman Peter Spratt said the company had been planning for various scenarios around Brexit and would now focus on “helping our customers through the impacts their businesses will face under the deal agreed for trade outside of the EU”.

In October the lender announced it was letting out about a third of its headquarters space at Ann Street in Belfast.