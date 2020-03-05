Airlines deny prices will rise as a result of Flybe collapse

Two airlines currently operating out of Belfast International Airport have moved to quell fears prices could be hiked as a result of Flybe's collapse.

Easyjet and Ryanair have told the Belfast Telegraph that prices won't increase as a direct result of Flybe entering administration..

Both airlines are offering reduced fares to passengers affected by the collapse of the crisis-hit airline.

A number of people on social media expressed concern that reduced travelling options could result in price hikes at other airlines.

The airlines insisted this was not the case.

An Easyjet spokesperson said that the company was "sorry to see the news about Flybe".

"We appreciate the anxiety that their customers will be facing now and are offering rescue fares of £65 to affected Flybe customers." the spokesperson said.

However, they did not rule out prices increasing due to demand.

“We do not artificially increase prices, however our pricing is demand-led which means that prices rise as fewer seats are available to book," the spokesperson said.

A Ryanair spokesperson said "this is not the case, if anything it's complete opposite".

"We've released rescue fares to assist customers affected by Flybe ceasing operations," the spokesperson said.

"Ryanair has the lowest fares in Europe and with these rescue fares, they’ve just got even lower."

The airline are offering rescue fares starting from €19.99 on five UK routes, including Belfast to London Stansted, which operates twice weekly, to accommodate customers affected by Flybe's collapse.

Ryanair's offer is available on flights until the end of April, but must be booked by midnight on Sunday.

Flybe operated 80% of the routes at Belfast City Airport before the firm's collapse.

Loganair have already stepped in to take over the airport's routes to Aberdeen and Inverness, while airport Chief Executive Brian Ambrose said the airport had interest from "multiple airlines" in taking over its other routes.

Flybe's demise was blamed in part on a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, after running into earlier financial problems.

All Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air were cancelled but some other airlines and all rail operators stepped in to offer help to stranded passengers and staff.