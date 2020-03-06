Airtricity to cut natural gas prices by over 18% from April

SSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland's largest provider of natural gas, is to reduce its regulated natural gas prices by 18.7%, from April 1.

The price reduction will save a typical household customer £107.73 a year, equivalent to £2.07 per week, according to the firm. It will apply to all domestic and small business customers supplied by the utility firm.

The company said it is revising its prices downwards to reflect the soft demand and robust supply currently seen in global gas markets. It follows a price-cut of 21.15% by supplier firmus.

Andrew Greer, SSE Airtricity general manager (NI), said he was "delighted" the firm was reducing its energy costs across Northern Ireland.

He added: "This is welcome news for our customers who chose to switch to greener energy with SSE Airtricity.

"At SSE Airtricity we are committed to delivering value and savings while providing the outstanding service that our customers expect from us."

Jenny Pyper, chief executive of the Utility Regulator, said the reduction brings SSE Airtricity's prices to below where they were in 2017.

"This new tariff will continue to be the lowest in the UK and RoI," she added.

"The new tariff will be 12% lower than the GB price cap average and 36% cheaper than the Bord Gais standard tariff in RoI.

"We started this tariff review process in February, which included a thorough analysis of all SSE Airtricity gas supply cost elements.

"Their customers can therefore be confident, that due to our regulation, their bills reflect the actual costs of supplying gas to their homes and businesses."