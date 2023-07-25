All-age apprenticeships in Northern Ireland win reprieve from savage budget cuts

All departments in Northern Ireland are having to identify savings after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris announced reduced budget allocations for 2023/24.

All-age apprenticeships in Northern Ireland are to be preserved despite earlier facing the chop from the Department for the Economy as part of budget cuts.

But in its update on Tuesday, DfE confirmed that all other reductions would be going ahead.

That means less money for skills, higher education, for economic development agency Invest NI, NI Screen and Tourism NI.

All departments are having to identify savings after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris announced reduced budget allocations for 2023/24.

DfE faces a £130m reduction in its spending power over the coming year.

It confirmed where the axe will fall after a four-week public consultation on the equality implications of its proposals.

It said: “As a result of this assessment, to mitigate the impact of reductions in funding for skills and education, the department can confirm it will proceed with all age apprenticeships in the current financial year. Details will be announced in due course.

“Launching all age apprenticeships will also benefit further education colleges, alongside the contracted training provider network, as they will be funded to provide training.

“No other changes to the proposals presented in the consultation are being considered at this stage.”

Under all-age apprenticeships, which were announced by former Economy Minister Gordon Lyons last year, the department will fully fund the off the job training element of an apprenticeship under the ApprenticeshipNI programme, regardless of age or sector.

The department confirmed its budget monitoring would continue, with a consultation open until August 30.

“If easements emerge in any areas across the budget during the year, the responses to the consultation will inform the identification of further mitigation measures during in-year reallocations.

"If further reductions are required during the year, responses will also be used to help minimise impacts.”