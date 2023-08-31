All-Ireland firms prioritising stability over innovation amid cost pressures and post-Brexit trading conditions

But companies warned to invest in future or risk being left behind

Innovation is taking a back seat as firms focus on maintaining stability due to cost pressures and post-Brexit trading conditions, according to a new cross-border report.

Concerns over rising costs for energy and other overheads are rising again in the second quarter of 2023, according to InterTradeIreland’s latest All-Island Business Monitor survey of 750 business managers.

At the same time there has been a drop in respondents claiming to have adapted well to post-Brexit trading conditions, to under half of businesses.

And the number of firms engaging in innovation over the last 12 months, or planning to over the year to come, has fallen to 43%.

Those trading across the border were notably more likely to have undertaken innovation than those which don’t, with the gap rising for investment in technology.

Positives include an increase in Northern Ireland firms reporting growth, up from 33% in Q1 to 38% in Q2, while falling from 37% to 35% in the Republic of Ireland over the same period.

Across the island of Ireland, firms reporting increased sales rose from 24% to 34% between the two quarters. Over the next six months, 58% expect sales to remain the same, 23% forecast growth and 7% a decrease.

Businesses reporting profitability, meanwhile, increased from 60% to 65% between Q1 and Q2 2023.

While labour issues eased a little in Q2, concerns over rising energy costs and other overheads are on the rise again in the latest quarter although still down on their peak in Q4 2022.

Martin Robinson, director of strategy at InterTradeIreland, said: “It seems that the uncertain economic backdrop has led many firms to focus on stability and maintaining their current position.

“Encouragingly, some of the pressures faced by businesses appear to be easing, with concerns about energy costs falling back from recent levels.

“While business performance appears to have returned to pre-Covid levels, a lack of forward momentum in innovation is likely to impede future growth.

“Interestingly, the latest All-island Business Monitor shows that businesses that export across the border are more interested in and aware of the importance of innovation than their non-exporting peers. Innovation is key for future profitable growth.

“InterTradeIreland offers several initiatives to stimulate innovation, which can de-risk the innovation journey, accelerate competitiveness and harness technological change. We have just launched a new Business Explorer programme to help SMEs identify new innovation opportunities and put in place a practical plan to move forward with their ideas.”

Declining support for innovation also emerges in separate research by global tech, engineering and consultancy provider Expleo, suggesting 72% of businesses on the island of Ireland have scaled back digital and business transformation plans amid a challenging economic environment.

Cost inflation, skills shortages and economic uncertainty are collectively impeding on businesses’ digital evolution, according to the survey of 141 business leaders in medium to large-sized enterprises on the island of Ireland.

Expleo, which operates an office in Belfast, found a year-on-year decline in businesses delivering digital projects on time from 70% to 49% and staying on budget from 75% to 48%.

As many as 89% of business and IT leaders reported significantly more external threats to their business year on year, with the top threats identified as cost inflation (47%), skills shortages (40%) and economic uncertainty (35%).

Phil Codd, managing director of Expleo Ireland

Phil Codd, Managing Director of Expleo Ireland, said: “Despite growing economic optimism, our research shows that businesses are facing significantly more challenges to their digital plans than they were a year ago, prompting many to scale back.

“To remain relevant and propel ahead, businesses must therefore invest in their digital future. Neglecting to do so runs the high – and far more costly – risk of being left behind.

“The Business Transformation Index 2023 Ireland Spotlight provides insights and practical recommendations for organisations to address the challenges they are currently facing and navigate the road ahead."

Implementation of the Windsor Framework is also on the radar as a concern for many businesses, said Mr Robinson at InterTradeIreland, with 27% identifying Brexit as a continuing issue and the number reporting they have adapted to them largely or in full dropping from over half to 34%, the lowest in the last four quarters.

The trend suggests uncertainty about new trade rules to be implemented under the Windsor Framework.

“It would be unwise to read too much into one quarter of data,” he said. “However, it is reasonable to assume that the ongoing implementation of the Windsor Framework has prompted more businesses to examine its practical implications.

“To help address these concerns and provide clarity, InterTradeIreland has put in place a new Cross-Border Trade Hub that provides comprehensive information, the latest advice, guidance and practical support.

“Cross-border trade remains buoyant and presents significant growth opportunities for firms of all sizes. I’d encourage businesses to contact InterTradeIreland to find out how we can help.”