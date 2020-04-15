All-Ireland online platform to help with supply chain issues

Those behind the website say more than 100 firms and other organisations are now on the map and it is currently focusing on areas such as personal protective equipment (PPE), contact tracing and ventilators. (Justin Kernoghan/PA)

More than 100 companies have signed up for a new online all-island platform to combat supply-chain and manufacturing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The InterTradeIreland and TechIreland platform allows businesses to "see quickly, in and beyond their region, who they can work with to combat the many supply chain and manufacturing challenges generated by the pandemic and meet pressing public need".

According to InterTradeIreland, the interactive map will initially focus on healthcare innovation supports.

But they have said they will "soon expand to include broader economic and societal responses to coronavirus".

Those behind the website say more than 100 firms and other organisations are now on the map and it is currently focusing on areas such as personal protective equipment (PPE), contact tracing and ventilators.

Aidan Gough, InterTradeIreland designated officer, said: "Time is of the essence in the response to Covid-19, which is why we have worked swiftly with our partners TechIreland to develop this one-stop-shop for buyers and sellers.

"It gives firms involved in developing healthcare responses the ability, at a glance, to find other companies they can work with in terms of securing expertise or supply chain input."

TechIreland chief executive John O'Dea said: "One of the positive responses which will help see us through this crisis will be the solutions that come from products and innovations that are being developed by the business community.

"As a result of the avalanche of information around Covid-19, and because of social distancing, it's difficult for firms to know what other companies are doing, how they are innovating and if there are opportunities to co-operate.

"In a fast-moving crisis, finding a potential partner or a customer, or identifying grants and funds can be time-consuming - but critical. This platform has been developed to address those challenges."

TechIreland said it has contacted its partner organisations alongside "up to 400 health-tech companies on its database to source information on solutions being built to fight the pandemic".

It added: "The platform will be constantly revised and updated with new information."

Those behind the scheme say that "highlighting these companies and groups will enable them to move faster by allowing them to collaborate, learn from each other and avail of the financial and wider supports coming from economic and industrial development agencies".