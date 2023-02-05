All NI homes to have received £600 energy support payment by end of week

A sign at the Belfast City branch of the Post Office showing an example image of the envelope for the Energy Bills Support Scheme (Northern Ireland) voucher, giving householders £600 — © PA

All homes in Northern Ireland will have received their £600 energy support payment by the end of the week, a Government department said.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said figures from the Post Office this week will show all vouchers to keypad and credit customers, as well as all direct debit payments, will have been received, just three weeks after the roll out of the scheme.

Last month it was confirmed more than half of the energy support vouchers have been redeemed.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Graham Stuart said: “Issuing all vouchers and making all direct debit payments in just three weeks is an Herculean effort and I am immensely proud of everyone who has made this happen.

"Households across Northern Ireland are getting the much-needed £600 support for their energy bills and before homes in Great Britain.

“I want to thank the Post Office, Post Masters and energy suppliers for all their hard work in ensuring this vital support got to homes as quickly as it has. It is fantastic to hear most of the vouchers have been redeemed, but for those that haven’t done so yet, I would urge them to visit their local Post Office as soon as possible so they can benefit from this support.”

The Government has confirmed around 500,000 households in Northern Ireland will receive the support payment. The first vouchers started rolling out on January 14.

Once received the vouchers have to be redeemed by March.

The one-off £600 payment includes £400 as part of a UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.