Allied Bakeries workers vote to accept pay offer and end strike action

Bakery workers on strike in Belfast in a dispute over pay

Staff at Allied Bakeries in Belfast have voted to accept an increased pay offer from the company and end their strike action.

Workers voted with a 90% majority to accept the "significantly" improved pay offer made by the company.

Trade union Unite's Regional Coordinator Susan Fitzgerald said the new offer would mean staff would "now enjoy a real-terms pay increase".

“This outcome was hard won and was only achieved through the strength and militancy of the workers themselves," she said.

“This is the second recent win for our members in Northern Ireland Bakeries – both of which came on the back of strong votes for industrial action after below-inflation pay increases were rejected by workers."

In a statement Allied Bakeries confirmed they had reached an agreement with union officials at the east Belfast bakery.

"We are pleased that this offer has now received the full support of our employees and their representatives," the statement read.

Bakers had walked out on Sunday, ahead of Pancake Tuesday, one of the most important days of the year for the baking trade.

But production resumed after bosses at Allied Bakeries — which is owned by Associated British Foods — made a fresh pay rise offer to workers.

Around 200 people are employed at the plant on Castlereagh Road.

The factory makes products such as Kingsmill bread and Sunblest pancakes. Associated British Foods also owns Neill’s Flour in Belfast.